Barrera and Soto Karass give boxing fans a spectacular exhibition fight this past weekend in Los Angeles

Photo: Ray Navarrete / MarvNation

PICO RIVERA, CALIFORNIA – Marco Antonio Barrera and Jesús Soto Karass stepped into the ring once more, but this time for a six-round, two-minute, helmetless, exhibition fight for the fans. It had been ten years since Barrera retired and almost three years for Soto-Karass, but that didn’t stop them from doing their best last weekend at Pico Rivera Sports Arena in Los Angeles, CA at a MarvNation Promotions event. The crowd enjoyed every minute and at the end of the fight, former champion Erik Morales stepped into the ring to face Marco Antonio Barrera, who tentatively has a fight scheduled for this summer.

“It was amazing to hear the crowd once again from the ring, it’s definitely one of the things I miss the most after retirement,” Barrera said afterward. “I love crowds. All my friends, my family, the fans who came, thank you very much. “

“I took this fight to prepare my body for a future fight with Erik Morales. I felt good overall and I know we will give the fans a great fight too! I thank Jesús Soto-Karass and Marvin Rodríguez for this opportunity and I can’t wait to do it again ”. Barrera said.

“When Marvin Rodríguez asked me about a fight with Barrera, of course I said yes! He would not miss the opportunity to fight a legend. Thanks Marco Antonio for sharing the ring with me tonight, the energy was incredible ”. Jesus Soto-Karass said.

Barrera vs Soto-Karass was a fight without a helmet and this really excited the boxing fans at the venue who thought the fight would be with a helmet. Each round was of blows back and forth, as you would expect from these two Mexican warriors. In the end, the fans gave a standing ovation to the two legends.

In the co-main event, Ángel “El Moreno” Rodríguez de Pico Rivera (9-0, 6 KOs), who entered the ring on horseback, excited the audience so much, delivered another display of power, defeating Bergman Aguilar (15 – 7-1, 5 KOs) by KO in the third round.

“I was supposed to fight for a WBC regional title, but unfortunately due to Covid, my opponent was unable to travel,” Rodriguez said. “I couldn’t let my fans, friends and family down, so I accepted this fight no matter the circumstances. I’m here to give the fans a show, to grow in the sport and one day fight for a world title. “

In the first game broadcast on FITE.tv, Chris Reyes (10-0, 9 KOs) under Jose Benavidez Sr. continues his rise through the welterweight ranks. Undefeated Reyes stopped Braulio Avila by KO in the second round, dominating in the ring.

Los Angeles native Pablo Melgar (4-0, 3 KOs) and Cuban Adrián Leyva (2-2, 0 KOs) gave fans a long-awaited phone booth-style fight. Leyva was surprised by defeating Melgar by unanimous decision.

In a competitive and exciting fight, Oliver Galicia (3-0-1, 3 KOs) and Michael Land (1-2-1, 1 KO) ended in a majority draw that left fans asking for more.

Undefeated Long Beach Top Prospect Tyrrell Washington (3-0, 3 KOs) defeats Ginno Montoya by KO in the first round.

Oleg Zubenko of Ukraine (3-1-1, 0 KOs) and Diego Padilla (1-2-1) in a back-and-forth bout ended in a majority decision.

Beto Duran and Cynthia Conte hosted the MARVNATION PROMOTIONS LIVE broadcast on FITE.tv, which was broadcast internationally. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva made an appearance supporting boxing in Los Angeles. Recording artists Frankie J and Janet Uribe sang the National Anthems. It was definitely a boxing event to remember in the Los Angeles area.