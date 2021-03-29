Barrel rises due to expectations that OPEC will maintain stable production

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

LONDON, Mar 29 (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Monday amid expectations that OPEC will keep its May production quotas unchanged at its meeting this week, added to concerns the effects of the blockade on the Suez Canal by a stranded container ship persist.

* Brent crude prices were up 52 cents, or 0.81%, at $ 65.09 a barrel, after starting the day lower. US WTI crude futures were up 40 cents, or 0.66%, at $ 61.37 a barrel.

* Both contracts had lost more than $ 1 at the start of the session.

* The huge container that has been blocking the Suez Canal since last week has been partially refloated, the Egyptian Infrastructure Authority (SCA) said, raising hopes that the seaway could soon be reopened for the passage of tankers. and other cargo ships.

* However, the delays suffered by the shipping industry could take weeks to resolve, or even months, according to major shipping companies.

* “Even if Ever Given leaves the canal in a few days, there will still be consequences that we will have to deal with,” said Louise Dickson, an analyst at Rystad Energy.

* “Oil shipments, as well as demand, could be affected because manufacturers could have shut down or paused production while waiting for delayed arrival at plants.”

* Oil prices have oscillated widely in recent days as traders and investors tried to weigh the impact of the lockdown in a key shipping transit zone with the more widespread effect of lockdowns to stop coronavirus infections.

* Market volatility will continue, said Jeffrey Halley, senior markets analyst at OANDA.

* The market is receiving some support from expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies will maintain low production levels when they meet on April 1.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)