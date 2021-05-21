Barrel rises amid concerns about the weather in the Gulf of Mexico

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices rose 2% on Friday after three days of losses, driven by a storm that formed in the Gulf of Mexico, but fell on the week as investors prepared for the return of Iranian crude supply after officials said Iran and world powers advanced to a nuclear deal.

* Brent crude futures were up $ 1.33, or 2.04%, to $ 66.44 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate gained $ 1.64, or 2.65%, to $ 63, 58 dollars.

* A system forming over the western Gulf of Mexico has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

* “This early storm led traders to buy crude ahead of the weekend in anticipation of potential production shutdowns,” said Phil Flynn, principal analyst at Price Futures Group.

* Earnings were limited by expectations that Iran could add a million or more barrels a day to oil production by the end of this summer.

* The two contracts fell about 3% for the week – their biggest loss since March – after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the United States was willing to lift sanctions on the oil, banking and shipping sectors of his country.

* US energy companies added drilling rigs for oil and natural gas for the fourth week in a row as rising oil prices send some drillers back on the well.

* Iran and world powers have been in talks since April about reactivating the 2015 accord and the European Union official leading the discussions said on Wednesday he was confident a deal would be reached.

* Even so, investors remain optimistic about the recovery in fuel demand this summer, as vaccination programs in Europe and the United States would allow more people to travel, although the increase in cases in some parts of Asia is prompting worry.

* Option bets that the price of oil will break above $ 100 in the Brent contract for December have skyrocketed after last week’s surprising US inflation data, and open interest in call options has almost dried up. tripled in May, according to analysts at JPMorgan.

* The bank’s forecast is for Brent to end 2021 at $ 74.

* Barclays expects Brent and WTI oil prices to average $ 66 per barrel and $ 62 per barrel, respectively, this year. The bank cut demand estimates for the Asia Emerging Markets region (excluding China), pointing to the risk of further declines if the recent spike in contagions persists.

(Additional reports from Florence Tan in Singapore. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)