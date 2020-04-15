The price of a barrel WTI, the US benchmark oil, fell to its lowest level since 2002 in a market that doubts that the new cut in production agreed by OPEC will mitigate the collapse in demand.

At 0920 GMT, the US barrel of WTI for delivery in May lost 2.34% compared to Tuesday at the close and stood at $ 19.66 after reaching $ 19.20.

The North Sea Brent barrel for June delivery was worth $ 28.38 in London, down 4.12%.

The main market players did not seem very convinced of the agreement reached on Sunday by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its associates, meeting at OPEC +, who decided to reduce daily production by 9.7 million barrels in May and June in order to rebalance the market and shore up crude prices in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

This deal “is not enough in the short term to rebalance the market,” said Neil Wilson of Markets.com.

“This reduction represented the minimum necessary to stabilize prices, but nothing more,” confirms Jasper Lawler, an analyst at LCG.

This Wednesday the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast a historical drop in oil demand in 2020, from -9.3 million barrels per day (mbd), due to the global economic paralysis caused by the covid-19 pandemic .

This “historic” drop will bring world consumption back to its 2012 level, to 90.6 mbd, according to calculations by the Paris-based agency.