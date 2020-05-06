Oil prices retreated on Wednesday, with the Brent-type barrel being quoted at less than $ 30, amid an increase in commodity and diesel inventories in the United States, something that overshadowed OPEC production cuts and expectations of a recovery in demand amid the relaxation of lockdowns in some countries.

Oil well in the Permian Basin, Loving County, Texas, USA 11/24/2019 REUTERS / Angus Mordant

Photo: .

Brent crude closed down $ 1.25, or 4%, at $ 29.72 a barrel, on the first day of losses after six consecutive highs. US oil (WTI) yielded $ 0.57 to $ 23.99 a barrel.

Brent’s value has almost doubled since the 21-year low registered on April 22, supported by expectations of demand recovery and record production cuts led by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Even so, the international reference value – as well as the North American “benchmark” – continues to be pressured by weak demand and the high volumes stored.

Oil inventories grew by 4.6 million barrels in the week through May 1. Analysts polled by a . poll had expected an increase of 7.8 million barrels.

“This relatively small growth in oil stocks is certainly a supporting factor, but there are other problems that the market faces in this report,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.

“The huge increase in inventories of oil products shows us the impact of the lack of air traffic and trucks on the roads, and this is not a good sign for the economy and for future demand.”

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

