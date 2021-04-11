Barreda Balompié takes three points after beating Revilla 2-0

04/10/2021 at 8:54 PM CEST

The Barreda won at home 2-0 their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division played this Saturday in the Solvay. With this defeat the Revilla was placed in seventh position at the end of the game, while the Barreda Football is second.

The first part of the confrontation began in a favorable way for the Barreda Football, which premiered the light with a goal from Ortega in the 12th minute, ending the first half with a 1-0 score.

In the second half came the goal for the Barredense team, which increased its advantage with an own goal from Estebanez in the 80th minute, ending the match with a final score of 2-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Barreda from Alejandro Cayon relieved Martinez, Chini, blacksmith Y Barquin for Carral, Ferchu, Trapaga Y Luismi, while the technician of the Revilla, Touch, ordered the entry of Abascal, Javi sainz Y Estebanez to supply Dani ruiz, Garcia Y Gonzalez.

A total of four yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Lillo and red card to Barquin. For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Left, Cobo Y Garcia.

With this result, the Barreda he gets 22 points and the Revilla with 17 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Barreda Football will play his match against him Corner out of home. For his part, Revilla will play in his fief his match against him Guarnizo.

Data sheetBarreda Balompié:Lillo, Esteban, Ruben Obeso, Ferchu (Chini, min.73), Manu, Sergio, Carral (Martinez, min.68), Oscar, Ortega, Luismi (Barquin, min.87) and Trápaga (Herrero, min.87)Revilla:Marcos, Salas, Jesus, Castanedo, Cobo, Izquierdo, Gonzalez (Estebanez, min.73), Peña, Mirones, Dani Ruiz (Abascal, min.45) and Garcia (Javi Sáinz, min.67)Stadium:SolvayGoals:Ortega (1-0, min. 12) and Estebanez (2-0, min. 80)