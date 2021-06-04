Barreda Balompié receives Barquereño on matchday nine

06/04/2021 at 5:01 PM CEST

The Barquereño travel this Saturday to Solvay to measure yourself with Barreda in his ninth round of the Second Phase of Third Division, which will begin at 17:00.

The Barreda Football faces the match of the ninth day with optimism to channel a winning streak after winning their last two games 0-1 and 3-0, the first against the Ribamontán al Mar at home and the second against him Corner In his field. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in five of the eight games played to date, with a streak of 30 goals in favor and 38 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Barquereño had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Solar during his last game, so he comes to the meeting with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. To date, of the eight games the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won four of them with a balance of 28 goals scored against 42 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Barreda Football He has achieved a balance of two victories, one defeat and one draw in four games played in his stadium, so that we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. In the role of visitor, the Barquereño they have won once in their four games played, figures that show deficiencies in the team during their away matches.

The rivals had already met before in the Solvay and the balance is two wins, one loss and three draws in favor of the Barreda Football. In addition, the home team accumulates a streak of two consecutive games undefeated at home against Barquereño. The last game they played on Barreda and the Barquereño in this tournament it was in October 2019 and ended with a 2-0 result for the locals.

Regarding the situation of both teams in the qualifying table of the Second Phase of Third Division, we can see that, before the dispute of the match, the Barreda Football is ahead of the Barquereño with a difference of seven points. The team of Alejandro Cayon He arrives at the match in third position and with 35 points before the match. For his part, Barquereño it has 28 points and ranks sixth in the competition.