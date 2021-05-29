Barreda Balompié keeps the three points after defeating Ribamontán al Mar 0-1

05/29/2021 at 9:16 PM CEST

The Barreda won the Ribamontan 0-1 during the match held this Saturday at the Barceñuela. The Ribamontán al Mar arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against Solar by a score of 1-0 and at the moment had a three-game losing streak. For his part, Barreda Football he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Corner in his fief and the Revilla away, 3-0 and 0-2 respectively. With this good result, the Barredense team is third, while the Ribamontan is tenth at the end of the game.

During the first half, neither team managed to score a goal, so the players left the pitch with the same initial 0-0.

In the second half came the goal for the visiting team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Ortega in minute 73, concluding the match with a final score of 0-1.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Ribamontan who entered the game were Jonatan Cuesta, AHA, Brice, Saul Martinez Y Fernandez replacing Villegas, Perojo, Bedia, Cagigal Y Mario, while changes in the Barreda They were Ferchu, Sergio Y Martinez, who entered to replace blacksmith, Trapaga Y Luismi.

The referee gave a yellow card to Cagigal, Perojo, Quevedo, Mario, AHA, Jonatan Cuesta, Castanedo Y Gonzalez by the local team already Samu by the Barredense team.

With this result, the Ribamontan remains with 18 points and the Barreda achieves 35 points after winning the duel.

The next day Galizano’s team will play away from home against Guarnizo, Meanwhile he Barreda Football will seek victory in his stadium against him Barquereño.

Data sheetRibamontán al Mar:Quevedo, Cagigal (Saúl Martínez, min.81), Castanedo, Piedralba, Gonzalez, Ibañez, Bedia (Brice, min.70), Villegas (Jonatan Cuesta, min.56), Mario (Fernandez, min.81), Perojo ( Aja, min. 70) and PelayoBarreda Balompié:Mario, Ruben Obeso, Manu, Trápaga (Sergio, min.69), Herrero (Ferchu, min.52), Luismi (Martinez, min.75), Ortega, Esteban, Samu, Chini and OscarStadium:BarceñuelaGoals:Ortega (0-1, min. 73)