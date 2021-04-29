Barreda Balompié adds three points to his locker against Rinconeda (0-1)

04/28/2021 at 11:06 PM CEST

The Barreda added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-1 against him Corner this wednesday in the Municipal of Polanco. The Corner arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against Guarnizo by a score of 4-1. Regarding the visiting team, the Barreda Football he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Ribamontán al Mar. After the result obtained, the set of Corner is sixth at the end of the game, while the Barreda is fourth.

During the first part of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the Barredense team, who released their bright with a goal of Luismi just before the final whistle, specifically in 89, thus ending the duel with the score of 0-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Corner by Fernando Crespo Villegas relieved Balbas, Adrian Torre, Daniel Y Victor for Ivanin, From the castle, Adrian Y Cobo, while the technician of the Barreda, Alejandro Cayon, ordered the entry of Martinez, blacksmith Y Carral to supply Quezada, Ferchu Y Chini.

A total of four yellow cards and one red card were shown in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Ivanin, Unai Y Arbutus, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Barquin and with red to Sergio.

With this result, the Corner gets 19 points and the Barreda achieves 22 points after winning the duel.

On the next day of the competition the Corner will play against him Torina at home, while the Barreda Football will face away from home against Barquereño.

Data sheetCorner:Samuel, Ivanín (Balbás, min.24), Unai, Jorge, Adrian (Daniel, min.64), Madroño, Cobo (Víctor, min.79), Del Castillo (Adrián Torre, min.64), Mejia, Juan Carlos and Javi PeredaBarreda Balompié:Mario, Barquin, Ruben Obeso, Ferchu (Herrero, min.52), Manu, Chini (Carral, min.83), Quezada (Martinez, min.30), Ortega, Sergio, Oscar and LuismiStadium:Municipal of PolancoGoals:Luismi (0-1, min. 89)