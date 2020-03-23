Barranco, about to faint after suffering severe dizziness

The enormous pressure of the ‘Survivors’ contestants, added to the extreme weather, sun exposure and lack of food causes major imbalances in reality participants. That is why they must hydrate and take care of themselves to the maximum, since if they could not suffer drops of tension and fainting that would put their health in check.

Barranco, about to faint in ‘Survivors’

During the ‘Survivors: Connection Honduras’ gala on March 22, it was known that Albert Barranco has suffered severe dizziness while on the beach. The participant already announced that he was very weak, “as if he had no strength.” Several of his companions came to help him, giving him water and sugar to help him recover.

Despite this help, Barranco was still staring blankly, having difficulty focusing his attention on what his colleagues were saying.. “His head is gone,” said Fani Carbajo. Cristian Suescun and Ferre accompanied him to the water to cool off, but it did not seem to have any effect on the extronist of ‘Women and Men and vice versa’, who had to lie on the sand to avoid fainting.

Controlled by a doctor

Several of his companions asked worriedly what was happening to Barranco. “He has been dizzy for a while and now you can see that he has collapsed,” replied José Antonio Avilés. “He has been saying for several days that he is weak and that he is weak“reported Rocío Flores. Finally, a doctor from the program was assisting the contestant, luckily leaving everything in a scare.

.