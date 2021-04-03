Barrage of classics on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video… And, there are original and exclusive releases on the different platforms that the section covers, which is where I focus to highlight something. But either they are out of place, or they are inconsequential, or they are directly so bad that I see myself in the position that I least like: that of not highlighting anything in particular.

It so happens that this has only happened to me once before – because I am able to knowingly highlight crappy things, as long as they at least have something to do with it – and it was exactly one year ago, in the fourteenth week of 2020. In full confinement of the hard. Now the situation is very different, but in one way or another we are still confined, so it has not seemed a bad idea to repeat the headline and the approach … with a nuance of its own.

And it is that if a year ago I simply put a generic header image with the main VOD platforms, I have chosen this time to use one of the classics that arrive, in this case, in the Netflix catalog: Schindler’s list, one of the great masterpieces of contemporary cinema and probably the best work Steven Spielberg has ever done, which had it been released in 2021, who knows what would have become of it.

It is striking, because nowadays the content of social denunciation about past and present inequalities abounds, but when the mere objective of these productions is to claim something and not offer a good story, everything is distorted. And what about the reactionary drift that the audiovisual industry is taking, when the truth is that it is nothing more than a pose facing the gallery.

There is no better example of this than Schindler’s List, a film that had been released in 2021, I repeat and add, it could not even have aspired to receive a single of the twelve nominations for the Oscars that it had at the time, let alone to take the seven statuettes that he took, in accordance with the new rules of representation and inclusion of the Academy. This is how things are, for the worse.

Apologies, then, for this unusual introduction, as well as for the absence of trailers with which to give some life to the featured releases… but there aren’t any. For the rest, there are good movies and series to bore.

We start the list with Netflix, which this week comes with a lot of movies for all audiences, but direct to the catalog. Of his premieres as such, Asphalt Cowboy was the best positioned until I saw him (what a waste of Idris Elba!), Followed by the La Serpiente miniseries, well made, but hackneyed to exhaustion (spend the money on this and cancel Mindhunter…). The documentary series Andes Magicos, on the other hand, looks good, although I have not gotten to taste it.

On the edge of reality: Latin America (T1). “Creepy stories from real people of terrifying, inexplicable and supernatural phenomena are brought to life thanks to reenactments dramatized in this reality show.”

Magical Andes (T2). “From Argentina to Colombia, this journey through the South American mountain range reveals the curious life of the Andean peoples and their link with the mountains.”

Chamber of terror (T2). “Terrifying scares and hilarious surprises are the ingredients of this hidden camera show, where ordinary people live their own horror movie.”

Asphalt Cowboy. “A rebellious teenager, forced to spend the summer with his estranged father, becomes close friends with a community of black cowboys in Philadelphia.”

The snake (T1). “Ruthless killer Charles Sobhraj takes it out on South Asian ‘hippy trail’ tourists in the 1970s. A terrifying story based on true events.”

The garments that marked us (T1). “This fun, cute and emotional docuseries tells the fascinating and unique stories of real people about their most precious pieces of clothing.”

The Octonauts and the Belt of Fire. “When red-hot volcanoes start a chain reaction of ocean disasters, the Octonauts have to work as a team to face their greatest challenge.”

Tersanjung: The Movie. “After growing up in a troubled home, Yura finds herself in a love triangle with two close friends as she faces a personal and financial crisis.”

We continue with Amazon Prime Video, which also arrives this week with a good list of films and some series with which to fill the catalog, but whose ‘exclusive’ premiere is a 2019 film that has already gone everywhere and that is not bad: She’s so bad.

Hell on the border. “Based on the incredible true story that follows Bass Reeves on his quest to bring a deadly outlaw to justice and become America’s first black marshal in the Wild West.”

Tell me how it happened (S21) Invincible (S1)

And here is HBO, which does not premiere much, nor is it very appetizing, unless you were already following the adventures of Supergirl or those of the passengers of Manifest … because those of The Last Cruise only serve to feed the morbid and fatigue that invades us.

The last cruise. «Documentary about the first major outbreak of COVID-19 outside China on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Through footage recorded by passengers and crew we see how the class division arises while the opportunity to contain the virus is lost. ”

Manifest (T3). «An airplane disappears and reappears years later. Time has not passed for the passengers on the plane, but for their loved ones it has. The series follows his life and his mysterious destiny. »

Supergirl (T6). Kara Zor-El was born on the unfortunate planet Krypton. Kara, in her pre-adolescent stage, escaped from this planet at the same time as baby Kal-El, but did not reach Earth until many years later, after getting lost in the Phantom Zone. ”

New chapters:

Batwoman (T2) Blessed Patience (T2) Charmed (T3) Genera + ion (T1) Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (T2) Mayans MC (T3) Snowfall (T4)

As for Disney +, little, but more varied than usual since it included the Star catalog as part of its offer.

Inside Disney (S1) Falcon and the Winter Soldier (S1) Marvel Studios Legends (S1) The Simpsons (S31)

And when it comes to Apple TV + …

For all humanity (T2)