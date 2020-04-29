At the beginning of the year, the stage for the training and presentations of Vitória for the 2020 season, the Estádio do Barradão took on a special significance in the aspect of solidarity last Monday (27).

This is because families in Salvador registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), a database referring to low-income families across the country that can benefit from social programs, received donations of basic food baskets from the City Hall.

To qualify for the benefit, in addition to being present at CadÚnico, families were also contacted via telephone, text message (SMS) or through the Post Office.

The work of the government mobilized the delivery of 25 thousand basic food baskets using a partnership between the Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force), the Military Police of Bahia (PM-BA), the so-called City Halls as well as the Municipal Secretariat Social Promotion and Combat Poverty (Always).

In addition to the Manuel Barradas stadium, 11 other delivery points were established by the Salvador City Hall: Parque da Cidade (Itaigara), Francisco de Assis Municipal School (Valéria), Senhor Bom Jesus dos Milagres Parish (Brotas), Military Police College (Dendezeiros) ), Salvador Convention Center (Boca do Rio), Municipal Civil Guard Base (San Martin), 19th BC (Cabula), Eduardo Campos Municipal School (Águas Claras), Aratu Naval Base, Vila Fraternidade Shelter Unit (Coutos ) and Cajazeiras Municipal Market (Cajazeiras X).

