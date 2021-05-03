Barquereño wins at home against Barreda Balompié (2-1)

05/02/2021 at 10:33 PM CEST

The Barquereño added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-1 against him Barreda this sunday in the Chestnut. The Barquereño came with the desire to return to the path of victory after losing the last game against the Solar by a score of 1-0. On the visitors’ side, the Barreda Football lost by a result of 1-2 in the previous duel against the Ribamontán al Mar. After the result obtained, the Barquereño team is fifth, while the Barreda It is fourth after the end of the match.

The first half of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the local team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Christopher in the 13th minute, ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

The second part of the duel started in a positive way for him Barquereño, who increased his scoring account with respect to his rival with a new goal of Christopher, which achieved a double in this way moments after the resumption of the match, specifically in minute 49. But later the visiting team reduced distances thanks to a goal in their own goal from Paul shortly before the end, specifically in 88, concluding the match with a final score of 2-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Barquereño gave entrance to Perez, Ruiz Y Robert for Chiqui, Christopher Y Kevin Del Castillo, Meanwhile he Barreda Football gave entrance to Quezada, Barquin, blacksmith Y Samu for Carral, Chini, Martinez Y Luismi.

The referee showed five yellow cards. Locals saw three of them (Paul, Holes Y frames) and those of the visiting team saw two cards, specifically Barquin Y Chini.

At the moment, the Barquereño he gets 24 points and the Barreda with 25 points.

On the next day of the competition the Barquereño will play against him Guarnizo away from home, while the Barreda Football will face in his feud against the Bezana.

Data sheetBarquereño:Alberto, Marcos, Lucho, Hoyos, Kevin Del Castillo (Roberto, min.89), Asier, Pablo, Diaz, Christopher (Ruiz, min.85), Chiqui (Pérez, min.72) and SalasBarreda Balompié:Lillo, Manu, Ruben Obeso, Ferchu, Ortega, Chini (Barquin, min.69), Carral (Quezada, min.45), Oscar, Trápaga, Martinez (Herrero, min.69) and Luismi (Samu, min.73)Stadium:ChestnutGoals:Christopher (1-0, min. 13), Christopher (2-0, min. 49) and Pablo (2-1, min. 88)