Barquereño wins 1-3 in the Barreda Balompié fiefdom

06/06/2021 at 11:32 PM CEST

The Barquereño played and won 1-3 as a visitor last Saturday’s match at the Solvay. The Barreda Football He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Ribamontán al Mar at home (0-1) and the other before Corner in his fiefdom (3-0) and with a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition. On the visitors’ side, the Barquereño reaped a tie to one against the Solar, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the result obtained, the Barredense team is third at the end of the match, while the Barquereño is fourth.

The game started in a positive way for him Barquereño, who opened the scoring with an own goal from Manu a few minutes after the start of the match, specifically in minute 3. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Barqueran team, which increased distances by putting the 0-2 thanks to Bustamante in the 36th minute, thus closing the first half with a 0-2 in the light.

The second half of the duel started in an unbeatable way for him Barreda Football, who cut the distance with a goal from Chini at 53 minutes. But later the visiting team in minute 67 increased the score thanks to a goal of Holes, concluding the confrontation with a score of 1-3 on the light.

In the chapter on changes, the Barreda from Alejandro Cayon relieved Barquin Y blacksmith for Sergio Y Manu, while the technician of the Barquereño, Alvaro Candas placeholder image, ordered the entry of Ruiz, Robert Y Frank to supply Bustamante, Perez Y Chiqui.

A total of five yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Barquin Y Chini, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Chiqui, Asier Y Rooms and with red to Asier (2 yellow).

With this result, the Barreda he gets 35 points and the Barquereño it goes up to 31 points.

On the following day the team of Alejandro Cayon will face against Bezana, Meanwhile he Barquereño Alvaro Candas will face him Guarnizo.

Data sheetBarreda Balompié:Mario, Ruben Obeso, Samu, Esteban, Manu (Herrero, min.84), Chini, Ortega, Sergio (Barquin, min.45), Ferchu, Trápaga and OscarBarquereño:Alberto, Lucho, Quintanilla, Hoyos, Marcos, Asier, Bustamante (Ruiz, min.47), Pérez (Roberto, min.84), Kevin Del Castillo, Salas and Chiqui (Franco, min.89)Stadium:SolvayGoals:Manu (0-1, min. 3), Bustamante (0-2, min. 36), Chini (1-2, min. 53) and Hoyos (1-3, min. 67)