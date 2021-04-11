Barquereño triumph after thrashing 0-4 at the Torina stadium

04/10/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

The Barquereño got a win against him Torina by 0-4 during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Saturday in the Municipal El Alpedre. After the game, the team of Barcena de Pie de Concha is third, while the Barquereño It is sixth after the end of the game.

The match started in a favorable way for him Barquereño, who fired the starting gun at the Municipal El Alpedre with a bit of Christopher in minute 29. After a new move increased the score of the Barqueran team, which distanced itself by making it 0-2 thanks to a goal from Asier in the 33rd minute, thus ending the first half with a 0-2 on the scoreboard.

The second part of the duel started in a positive way for the visiting team, which increased its advantage with a goal from Rooms at 52 minutes. The Barquereño team scored again, which increased the score thanks to a new goal from Asier, thus achieving a double in the 56th minute, concluding regulation time with the result of 0-4.

The coach of the Torina gave entrance to Fernandez, Mini Y Bustamante for Isma, Pacheco Y Chechu, Meanwhile he Barquereño gave the green light to Fernandez Y Frank, which came to replace Christopher Y Asier.

A total of four yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Manu and red card to Ruiz. For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Asier, Christopher Y Chiqui.

With this result, the Torina remains with 20 points and the Barquereño get 18 points after winning the match.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Torina will play his match against him Bezana at home. For his part, Barquereño will play in his fief his match against him Castro.

Data sheetTorina:Varo, Manu, Pacheco (Mini, min.63), Javi, Víctor Sánchez, Ruiz, Gallo, Jairo, Isma (Fernandez, min.49), Pablo and Chechu (Bustamante, min.67)Barquereño:Angel, Marcos, Lucho, Hoyos, Ruiz, Asier (Franco, min.88), Pablo, Diaz, Christopher (Fernandez, min.85), Chiqui and SalasStadium:Municipal El AlpedreGoals:Christopher (0-1, min. 29), Asier (0-2, min. 33), Salas (0-3, min. 52) and Asier (0-4, min. 56)