Barovero hopes to be up to the task at Atlético de San Luis | Excelsior

The goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero was officially presented with Atlético de San Luis And he highlighted that he was convinced to sign with the Potosinos, to make history and find the sports stability that will make him stay for many tournaments, as he stressed that the project of this institution was of great interest to him for his professional career.

To continue being a protagonist, at this moment I would like to settle in a team, not change so much and see young people grow, support them, accompany them, one that is a reference to maintain a line so that we are all happy so that in 6 months or 1 year they see the evolution of the club. To continue competing, what I enjoy the most over the years is entering the field, it is strange to play with the public and that part is what moves me, ”he emphasized.

After passing through the football of the Second Division in Spain, where he had an unforgettable experience and the Argentine goalkeeper now thinks about giving his best with his new club, which has suffered since his promotion to Liga MX.

Everything that has happened in the last season can no longer be changed, from now on think about changing or modifying thinking and aiming to have a good game in each game, that people feel identified, that is the most important thing, there is a fans that support a lot, we have to be up to the task ”.

On the other hand, Barovero wishes Rogelio Funes Mori success, who after receiving his naturalization as a Mexican was called to the National Team.

It makes me very happy for him, we were talking these days, I don’t know if he deserves it or not, but he has the conditions, hopefully he is given in the National Team, he appreciates this country a lot, so he will leave everything, hopefully he has all good luck and may his luck have an impact on the national team, “he said.

