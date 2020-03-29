Baron Von Bava, the WWE Nazi fighter. That’s right, at some point in history, the company had a Nazi fighter on the table.

Baron Von Bava, the WWE Nazi fighter

The title sounds very strong, but it can be said that WWE never carried out this idea but if this was proposed to Vince McMahon by a writer, but this idea was rejected by the WWE boss himself and incidentally led to the dismissal of the writer who presented it. But who was Baron Von Bava?

Baron Von Bava was to be Jon Heidenreich’s gimmick, a big wrestler of those who liked at that time in WWE and who was signed in 2003 by the company with the Australian wrestler, Nathan Jones, after they caught the attention of the WWE talent scouts with his performances in the company Japanese Zero-1.

What was the character of Baron Von Bava?

The idea was that Baron Von Bava was a Nazi who had been cryogenized in the years of the Second War worldwide and now it had thawed and returned to create chaos, in addition the fighter would go out walking in the military style and wearing swastikas. If, by itself, this idea already seems crazy, the best was yet to come, because the idea is that the manager of this Nazi fighter, was Paul Heyman, who is also Jewish, with what all this would imply at the level of media debate.

Fortunately, Vince McMahon did not accept the writer’s proposal, which in this case was Dan Madigan and decided to fire him. We must remember that Madigan was the writer of the movie, See no Evil, a scary movie played by Kane.

For his part, Heidenreich would team up with Paul Heyman but his journey as an individual fighter, despite the fact that had a rivalry with The Undertaker, it was not very successful, although if I would have more luck teaming up with Animal like the new Legion of Doom, and with Christy Hemme as manager, with whom he got the pairs titles from SmackDown. After three months as champions they would lose the titles to MNM and the team dissolved.

Heidenreich was fired in January 2006 from the company after spending his final months fighting at Velocity.

