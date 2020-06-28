After his recent debut on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the reported plans for Matt Riddle, who is currently entering into a rivalry with Baron Corbin, were revealed.

Apparently Corbin was not happy with the plans the company had for both of them on the table, and he is upset right now.

Baron Corbin not happy to work with Matt Riddle yet

Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda portal reports that while Riddle has known about the plans for several months, Corbin recently found out. Riddle’s first major rivalry with the blue mark will be against Corbin, who was briefed last week.

According to the report, Corbin felt and even insisted that Riddle should beat “five improvement talents” before getting the chance to face him in a rivalry as WWE had planned.

The story between Riddle and Corbin dates back to last year’s triple WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view threat between the three brands when Corbin eliminated Riddle. They were also able to face them during the Royal Rumble 2020.

The SmackDown Friday episode, which was a tribute to The Undertaker and his 30-year career, featured Corbin disrespecting the legendary pro wrestler. The show closed with Riddle, in addition to other stars like WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, tag team champions New Day and Jeff Hardy making final moves for Corbin.

