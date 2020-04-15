BARNA HARD ROCK FEST opens with its first edition betting on the style of music that its own name indicates.

The mini melodic festival will take place in the Razzmatazz 3 room on Saturday, October 10. It will have XTASY as headliners, who will arrive in Barcelona to present their brand new album “Eye of the storm”. Accompanying the Navarran band will be WILD FREEDOM, who are finishing their new album, and LAST RAIN, who after various line-up changes, are finalizing their debut album.

Tickets are already on sale at Eventbrite and there is a first offer for the first 25 tickets at the price of € 10 (+ expenses) Until May 1st.

Once the offer is finished, the price will be € 15 in advance and € 18 at the box office.

Tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.es/e/entradas-barna-hard-rock-fest-102679045790

