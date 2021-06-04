Bargain-priced, family-size oil-free fryer: for 69 euros at Amazon, and A +++ certified | Life

To cook faster and healthier for the whole family, oil-free fryers are conquering the kitchen. This oversized Uten model is on sale at Amazon.

They allow you to cook a wide variety of recipes, from starters to desserts and promise a healthier diet. Oilless fryers are becoming the new revolution in home cooking. A way to cook the usual recipes, but with less fat.

Potatoes, meats, pasta or desserts, with them you can get less greasy dishes with more flavor by not needing so much oil that it kills the flavor of the products. If you are looking for a model to cook large quantities, this model from Uten has a 28% discount.

In Amazon you can buy this fryer for 69.98 euros, you save up to 27 euros. Delivery is free and will reach you between 3 or 4 working days. If you are a Prime customer you can request a faster delivery if you are in a hurry.

One of the most important things to look for when buying a hot air fryer is its energy efficiency. This model of Uten has an A +++ efficiency, so it consumes very efficiently.

These appliances do not spend as much as the oven, but they can weigh a lot on the bill, so it is convenient to use it at the cheapest hours, starting at 2:00 p.m. it is a flat band in the new electricity bill and it takes a short time to cooking the dishes will not take as long as with the oven to have the food ready.

Another interesting detail of this fryer Uten is its 6.5 liter capacity. From its touch panel we can adjust the temperature, time and cooking mode, pause or restart it. It includes up to 8 types of cooking: frying, baking, roasting … Reaches a temperature of 200 degrees.

For only 69.98 euros it is a very cheap option, but also complete with which you can cook for the whole family in a short time and many recipes that are less greasy by dispensing with oil as a cooking method.

