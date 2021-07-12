Bare legs, Maribel Guardia looks fantastic in a flirty dress | INSTAGRAM

We have no doubt that Maribel Guardia will always attract as much attention as possible and at the same time keep her loyal fans on the social media, quite a few happy, and the Photography that he shared yesterday afternoon is living proof of what we just said.

The truth is that the also model We are quite used to seeing her posing wearing attractive and super glamorous outfits that let her figure shine to the fullest, in addition to always wearing all kinds of beauty high heel shoes and platforms, which turn their incredible legs to the maximum, managing to capture the eyes of children and adults, when entering the app of snapshots.

Just this happened after having shared one of his most recent Photographs, where she posed very beautiful and flirtatious from one of her favorite corners, inside her home, to take snapshots.

We cannot fail to mention her straight hair, which falls down her shoulders and back, in addition to the cute dress summer with floral print, which I highlight wholesale their physical attributes, managing to capture the attention of those who entered to review the news, on Instagram.

A detail that fascinated her faithful audience, without hesitation, we can affirm that it was the cut of her dress, because as can be seen clearly, Maribel chose to use her textile piece with an opening in the leg, with this, she was able to wear her spectacular and toned lower limbs wholesale, and this, his fans thanked him to the fullest.

To such an extent that the beautiful mother of Julián Figueroa had more than 44 thousand red hearts, within the application, in addition to a huge amount of comments that never tire of flattering the great beauty and charisma that the actress possesses.

Who, did not miss the moment of leaving a beautiful message for his followers, as he has done since the social confinement began, thanks to the global health contingency, so he chose the following phrase for the footer of the publication.

“Never put the key to your happiness in the pockets of another”, alluding to the fact that, if we seek happiness and be whole, it is first necessary to be well and happy with ourselves, with what we are and with what we do and only that way we can enjoy life, just as she has always done.

Not for nothing, all the time she keeps that beautiful smile that dazzles wherever she goes, and ends up making everyone who sees her fall in love, both in person and on social networks.