Bardhi, isolated with Macedonia after testing positive for COVID-19

05/26/2021 at 8:38 PM CEST

Levante announced on Tuesday that the midfielder Enis Bardhi is isolated after testing positive for COVID-19 in the tests carried out with Macedonia and prior to the concentration with their selection to play the Eurocup.

The player, who is asymptomatic, will comply with the health protocol under the control and monitoring of the medical services of the North Macedonia team, as explained by Levante in a statement.

Bardhi and Macedonia will play the Eurocup for the first time in their history.