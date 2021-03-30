Bardem starts filming Being the Ricardos – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

THE ANGELS. Amazon Studios announced on Monday that filming began on Being the Ricardos, the new film by director and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing) and that it will star Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman.

Bardem and Kidman will play in this film the couple formed by the Cuban-American Desi Arnaz and the American Lucille Ball, who triumphed with the television comedy I love Lucy (1951-1957).

“The film takes place during a week of filming for I Love Lucy, from the group reading of the script on Monday to filming in front of live audiences on Friday, when Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage, “Amazon said in a statement.

Alongside Bardem and Kidman, actors such as JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy will also appear in this film.

“Being the Ricardos is a drama about the people responsible for making one of the most famous comedies on television,” detailed Sorkin.

“I look forward to working with Nicole, Javier, JK, Nina and the rest of our great cast,” he added.

Sorkin is one of the most prestigious authors on the contemporary audiovisual scene thanks to his passionate and brilliant scripts for series such as The West Wing (1999-2006) and The Newsroom (2012-2014), and films such as A few good men (1992) , The social network (2010) and Steve Jobs (2015).

Winner of the Oscar for best original screenplay by The social network, Sorkin also tried his hand at directing with Molly’s Game (2017) and with the very recent The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020), which with six nominations ranks as one of the main hopefuls for the Oscars to be held on April 25.

For his part, Bardem won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for No country for old men (2007) and the new version of Dune is pending release with Denis Villeneuve as the filmmaker and Timothée Chalamet as the protagonist.

Finally, Kidman, winner of the statuette for best actress for The hours (2002), presented in 2020 the series The undoing on HBO and the musical The prom on Netflix.