Bardem begins filming ‘Being the Ricardos’ with Nicole Kidman and Aaron Sorkin

“The film takes place during a week of filming for ‘I Love Lucy’, from the group reading of the script on Monday to shooting in front of live audiences on Friday, when Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage, “Amazon said in a statement.

Alongside Bardem and Kidman, actors such as JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy will also appear in this film.

“Being the Ricardos’ is a drama about the people responsible for making one of the most famous comedies on television,” detailed Sorkin.

Javier Bardem, the Spanish actor at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival. (Andreas Rentz / Getty Images)

“I look forward to working with Nicole, Javier, JK, Nina and the rest of our great cast,” he added.

Sorkin is one of the most prestigious authors on the contemporary audiovisual scene thanks to his passionate and brilliant scripts for series such as “The West Wing” (1999-2006) and “The Newsroom” (2012-2014), and films such as “A Few Good Men “(1992),” The Social Network “(2010) and” Steve Jobs “(2015).