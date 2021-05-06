Barclays and Morgan Stanley see falls in Banco Sabadell, Bankinter and Unicaja

Specifically, Barclays analysts have raised the target price of Banco Sabadell shares from 0.4 euros to 0.5 euros, however this gives it a downward potential in the Ibex 35 of 14%. Banco Sabadell shares are making a comeback after a very complicated 2020 for the Catalan entity’s listing.

In fact, Banco Sabadell has appreciated 66% so far this year and it is the value that has appreciated the most on the Ibex 35. At a technical level, it has overcome the resistance of 0.5020 euros and is now at doors to exceed another such as the one for 0.59 euros.

All this, according to the Investment Strategies analysts José Antonio González “backed by upturns in contracting activity and activation of buy signals in oscillators, whose readings are far from overbought zones, which allows him to think about attacking the guideline decreasing background “.

In the case of Morgan Stanley analysts, they have lowered Bankinter’s target price from 5.5 euros to 4.4 euros per share, which represents a possible downward potential of 5.11%. Unicaja’s valuation has been slightly increased from 0.7 euros to 0.75 euros per share, although this implies a potential for falls of 12.9% from current prices in the continuous market of the Spanish stock market.

The US entity Morgan Stanley has also issued a report this Thursday on Iberdrola’s shares. Experts have raised the target price of the Spanish power company from 12 euros to 14 euros per share, which represents a potential upside of 23.6%.

Citigroup has also increased the target price of BBVA shares from 4.95 euros to 5.25 euros per share, which represents a potential in the Ibex 35 of 10%.

Kepler Cheuvreux gives Logista a potential of 35.47% up to 23.6 euros per share and CIE Automotive 20.27% up to 28 euros per share. In the case of Soltec Power Holdings, Berenberg places the target price at 10.40 euros, which gives it an upside potential of 21.56%.