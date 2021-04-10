Bárcenas has already entered prison after his first six-day prison permit

The former treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas has re-entered this Saturday at 11.50 am approximately in the Soto del Real prison (Madrid), where he is serving a sentence for Gürtel’s early days, after enjoying a first six-day prison permit and waiting to know when he will decide to take the second six-day permit granted by the Penitentiary Surveillance judge.

Thus, Bárcenas has returned to the Madrid prison this Saturday, once that first permit has expired. Later, when he decides, you can enjoy another six days outside of Soto del Real. According to legal sources, there is still no date set.

So they will be configured the 12 days that the Penitentiary Surveillance judge authorized him to be released in two batches, at the proposal of the Soto del Real Treatment Board and against the criteria of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, after the former popular senator had served a quarter of his sentence and that the National Court decided to accumulate and shorten the sentence.

On February 10, the court of the National High Court that judged the first period of activities of the Gürtel plot (1999-2005) established that the maximum penalty to be served by Luis Bárcenas are 12 years in prison, corresponding to three times the highest sentence imposed, which was four years for a crime of money laundering or for one against the Public Treasury. He also established the maximum penalty to be served in the case of his wife, Rosalía Iglesias, at seven and a half years.

The computation was made in accordance with article 76 of the Penal Code, which establishes that “the maximum effective compliance with the sentence of the guilty may not exceed three times the time by which the most serious of the penalties in which he has incurred is imposed, declaring extinguished those that proceed since those already imposed cover said maximum, which may not exceed 20 years “, except in certain cases contemplated in said precept.

The Second Section of the Criminal Chamber of the National High Court responded to Bárcenas’ request and, in accordance with the doctrine of the Supreme Court, compensated the 154 appearances apud minutes completed by the former treasurer of the PP with 15 days and with 22 days the 44 months of withdrawal of passport. What he did not agree to was to deduct the days of attendance at the oral hearing for the first period of the Gürtel plot.

With this decision, the National Court cleared the way for Bárcenas so that he could start requesting outings, since the prison regulations establish a maximum of 36 days per year of leave for prisoners classified in second degree or in the ordinary regime, without being able to accumulate more than seven days in a row.

More than four years in prison

The Supreme Court confirmed last October the ruling issued by the National High Court in May 2018 on the piece known as Epoch I, which sentenced Bárcenas to 33 years and four months in jail, although the high court partially estimated the defendants’ resources and lowered the sentences for many of them. For the former senator of the PP, it was set at 29 years and a month in jail.

Barcenas has been in prison for more than four years. He was admitted to the Soto del Real penitentiary in full investigation of the Gürtel case. He stayed there for almost two years – from June 2013 to January 2015 – and then returned in May 2018, after hearing the ruling of the National Court.

A few weeks before the trial for the alleged use of money from the supposed box b of the PP to pay for the reform works of the national headquarters of Genoa, Bárcenas sent a letter to the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office in which he affirmed that the party had for years had a parallel accounting that was nourished by donations from businessmen and that, on occasions, were intended to be the beneficiary of public awards.

In this confession, Bárcenas showed his willingness to collaborate with Justice, for which he lent himself to testify both in the separate piece in which the finalist donations to the PP are investigated, in the Central Court of Instruction number 5; as in the Púnica case, which is instructed by the Central Court of Instruction number 6.

Bárcenas has also been claimed by the courts in the framework of the so-called Operation Kitchen, where it is investigated whether the former treasurer of the PP and his family were the object of an alleged police espionage orchestrated to steal all the compromising information that he kept. Judge García Castellón summoned him to testify as a witness, since he is personified as injured in this separate piece 7 of the ‘Tandem’ case.

In the letter sent to Anticorrupción, Bárcenas assured that the parapolice operation created in 2013 and financed with reserved funds achieved snatch “much” of the documentation on the parallel accounting of the PP that he kept in his wife’s study.