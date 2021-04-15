Barcelona’s municipal dentist open to all citizens is delayed to 2022 due to a resource from dentists

The Barcelona municipal dentist aimed at all citizens and with prices 40% lower than those of the market, it should be a reality at the end of 2019, as announced that year by the City Council, but it still does not exist. A resource from the College of Dentists and Stomatologists of Barcelona put sticks in the wheels to the project and now the forecast is that it will open in 2022. The Councilor for Health, Aging and Care, Gemma Tarafa, who along with the mayor, Ada Colau, has announced this Thursday, however, that this April the existing free service for vulnerable people has been expanded, with a new center in Torre Baró. This has been added to the one that was inaugurated in 2018 in Viladomat del Eixample street.

Tarafa has pointed out that precautionary measures issued by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) for the appeal of the College of Dentists, which he has described as “incomprehensible”, made it impossible to advance in the municipal dentist project for all citizens until they were lifted in February 2020. Since then, he stated, he has been “working “, and now” the rental of the premises is closing. “

The City Council hopes that when the service is launched in 2022 it will be able to serve 36,000 people annually (18,000 the first year) and that the cost of a filling is 55 euros, 13% lower than the market; that of a root canal, 160 euros, 43% lower; and that of a hygiene, of 30 euros, 43% cheaper. The municipal company B: SM will be in charge of this dentist, who will be self-financed without the need for public resources.

About new municipal free dental care center for vulnerable people that started operating this April in Torre Baró, Tarafa explained that it has allowed increase service hours by 33%, until 121 a week, and 50%, until 56, hours for dental hygiene. Unlike the one in Viladomat, it opens only in the morning, but it is not ruled out that it also opens later in the afternoon.

It is located in the number 3 of the Plaza dels Eucaliptus and it offers more proximity to the residents of Nou Barris, Sant Andreu and Horta-Guinardó, which represent 37% of the people served last year. Its implementation has led to an increase of 25%, to 950,000 euros, the municipal investment directed to the municipal dentist for the most disadvantaged citizens.

Colau has recalled that there is no no other City Council in Spain that offers “this unprecedented service”, while Tarafa has said that they have received “calls from more than 17 cities interested in replicating the model.”

Since it began operating in November 2018 and until last March, It has treated 2,080 patients, with 15,039 visits in total. The treatments that these people have received have been 5,664 fillings, 453 root canals, 1,669 prostheses (1,003 partial and 666 complete), 713 hygienic and 1,746 scrapings or curettage, which imply intensive hygiene with the use of local anesthesia.

Last year 1,369 patients were treated, of which 54.3% were women, 53.5% were between 45 and 64 years old. The most common districts of origin were Nou Barris (20%), Ciutata Vella (18%) and Sant Martí (13%).

(More information, soon)