The League returns and MSG returns. The Barcelona trident will reappear this Saturday in Son Moix 156 after after his last appearance in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup against Atlético de Madrid. That duel, played on January 9, 2020, ended with a 2-3 defeat for the Barcelona team after a great comeback by the Atletico team. A few days later the news of Luis Suárez’s injury sprang up.

The Uruguayan was forced to stop to have surgery on his right knee. His time in the operating room was a serious blow for Quique Setién, since he lost his reference 9 for four months. A priori, it was expected to arrive in early May, just in time for the last games of the Santander League and the final of the Champions League. However, the stop due to the coronavirus came as a ring to his finger to recover and be for the return of the competition.

A week ago, Suárez received a medical discharge and made himself available to Quique Setién for this Saturday’s game against Mallorca. The news was the return of the MSG, one of the best tridents in the League and in Europe without a doubt. A few days later Messi was scared and set off alarms by not training with the group. The return of the Messi-Suárez-Griezmann society remained between questions, at the expense of knowing the extent of their inconvenience.

Finally he was scared and at the beginning of the week Leo returned to the group, so Setién itself will be able to dispose of its three fantastic for the duel in Mallorca five months and four days after that duel in Saudi Arabia. The trident will try to remove that thorn that was stuck in his last league game after the draw in the Catalan derby against Espanyol in Cornellà.

That was the last appearance of the MSG in the national championship, but COVID-19 has allowed them to rearm and be able to play together again in the return of the League. They will do it in a special field for Leo Messi. The Argentine adds six goals in his five visits to Son Moix and arrives wanting to improve those numbers. For this, it will have two high-level partners such as Suárez and Griezmann.