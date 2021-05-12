Barcelona’s defensive disorder cost them La Liga in Valencia



The Barcelona players, incredulous at a gray end of the season.

Photo: Jose Jordan / AFP / Getty Images

The Barcelona drew 3-3 against Levante Y lost the second chance in a week to be the new leader of La Liga. It was a very rare game for a team as forceful as Barca. With the match 2-0, playing a ‘final’, it seemed impossible that in the second half they would receive three goals. And that even with the 3-2 game they would let him go again. One more time, the blaugrana defense was in evidence: It was a barbarian strainer that cost them La Liga in the City of Valencia.

The dead defense of Barcelona

In the first goal, Lenglet, one of the centrals, is marking a rival on the right wing, outside the area. His relief was taken by Sergi Roberto, insufficient for such a demanding position. Piqué, notoriously slow in his movement, miscalculated the center that fell and was very far from clearance. Heading almost at point-blank range that Ter Stegen could not tackle.

🐸 GONZALO MELERO header breathes life into @LevanteUD comeback hopes, makes it 2-1 to @FCBarcelona # LevanteBarça on beIN SPORTShttps: //t.co/uWB00z5WLj – beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 11, 2021

Barcelona did not assimilate the annotation well at 56 ′, and just two minutes later, at 58 ′, he received the tying goal. Messi lost a ball in his own field. Levante had its troops well positioned in attack and masterfully defined the play behind a wall. Piqué was once again a designated player, as he did not have the ability to match the rhythm of the rival striker.

🐸👀 @LevanteUD are level! Back-to-back goals, as JOSE LUIS MORALES puts the equalizer home. 2-2 with @ FCBarcelona. # LevanteBarça on beIN SPORTShttps: //t.co/oVoCobCqcj – beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 11, 2021

The third annotation closed with a regrettable performance by the culé defense in the second half. Sergiño Dest slipped and lost his timing with his brand. This preceded another inattention from Piqué, perhaps the most exposed, who was anticipated by Sergio León.

🐸❗️ UNBELIEVABLE !!! @LevanteUD find another equalizer! Sergino Dest slips, and SERGIO LEON takes advantage. 3-3 with @ FCBarcelona. # LevanteBarça on beIN SPORTShttps: //t.co/lKES1qQRLa – beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 11, 2021

Blaugrana disaster in Valencia. It was the golden opportunity to put pressure on his rivals before the days have the same schedule -the last two-. The opposite happened: they missed two points and further motivated their rivals to win their respective match to get them off the map. The little capacity shown to control a match almost won is unintelligible. They gave the ball, contrary to their ideals, and paid for it with a draw.

With two games to go, Barcelona is one point behind Atlético de Madrid (which has one game less). And if Real Madrid draws or wins its pending match, it will go to the Catalans.

The picture couldn’t be more gray: They went from depending on themselves to win La Liga to needing both Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid to fail once or even twice in order to dream of the league title. Barcelona’s season is over.