Barcelona wins and lives; this is the fight for the Title in the Spanish League

Barcelona managed to turn the score around in the match against Valencia on matchday 34 of the Spanish League and with these 3 points, it continues in the fight for the title, the same as it fights with Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Seville, with a game still pending, (to be played this Monday), has 15 points to play, while the other three teams have 4 games each to show that they deserve the league title.

Atlético is the one who has the advantage, as they are two points up, however, the next day they face Barcelona in a duel that could mark the fate of both teams, while Real Madrid will face Sevilla.

This is how they will close the season: Atlético Madrid: Barcelona, ​​Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Valladolid Real Madrid: Sevilla, Granada, Athletic de Bilbao and Villarreal FC Barcelona: Atlético Madrid, Levante, Celta de Vigo, Eibar Sevilla: Athletic de Bilbao, Real Madrid, Valencia, Villarreal and Alavés,

