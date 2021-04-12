Barcelona will turn the old Mercades-Benz factory into a ‘superilla’ with 1,450 homes and economic activity

The buildings and grounds of the former Mercedes-Benz factory in the Bon Pastor neighborhood of Barcelona, ​​in disuse since 2007, will give way to a new neighborhood with 1,450 homes, an economic activity that will generate 5,000 jobs, green areas and student life. All this, in a ‘superilla’ in which the only vehicles that will be allowed will be bicycles and scooters. It was announced this Monday by the City Council, which has reported that the financing will be borne by the owners of the factory. The first phase of the project will be completed in 2023 and it is expected to be completed in 2025.

To carry it out, the City Council and the property, the Conren Tramway company, have agreed on a agreement that will be approved in the municipal government commission this Thursday, has announced the second deputy mayor, Janet Sanz. Then a process of citizen participation is planned to agree on the details of the transformation and before the summer the General Metropolitan Plan will be modified.

The project foresees preserve the industrial buildings of the factory grounds, which has an area of ​​90,641 square meters and is located on the side of Bon Pastor and Sant Andreu del Palomar, on a property delimited by the streets of Sant Adrià and Ciutat d’Asunción and the Paseo de L’Havana. The central nave will be a plaza and those around it will house companies linked to creativity, design and new technologies.

This economic activity will occupy 40% of the area, while 60% will be allocated to the 1,450 homes, with 117,000 square meters of roof. Of this, 580 will be of official protection, at least half of them for rent. Another 870 will be free. 33,000 square meters of ceiling will be reserved for ground floor shops, offices and industrial activities.

