Barcelona will try to convince Hansi Flick to coach the club and not the Germany team



Flick is one of the most skilled trainers today.

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

Joan Laporta keeps moving in order to get the new Barcelona coach. That Ronald Koeman continues no longer depends on him, but on whether the president of Barcelona achieves a better solution to lead the renovation project planned by the newly elected boss. And one option that would definitely be better than Dutch is Hansi Flick, who will stop managing Bayern Munich this summer.

In fact, according to the report by RAC 1, a Spanish radio station that covers everything related to Catalonia, and therefore to Barcelona, Flick would be Laporta’s first choice, who would have already contacted the Teuton. It was rumored of Xavi Hernández, but he was ruled out due to his demands. Marca reviews that Jurguen Klopp is not an option either, as he has a current contract with Liverpool.

Hansi Flick is the first option to replace Ronald Koeman at Barça. Laporta has been in constant contact with him, and he has not signed anything with the German National Team so far. – RAC1 pic.twitter.com/tuH8pAc6ct – Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 19, 2021

Flick demonstrated that he is capable of solidly holding the reins of a large club: to show the sextet that won with Bayern, something that curiously only Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona had achieved. He also knows the Blaugranas well: beat them 8-2 in the 2020 Champions League quarterfinals. His resume is intact, and the football he professes is direct and above all effective. It would be a win-win and a real change for the club.

Flick must make a decision

What is the dilemma of this possible operation? What Hansi Flick is committed to the Germany team. Faced with the imminent departure of Joachim Low from the German team, Flick was chosen to continue the project. Precisely for this reason, the strategist made the decision to leave the Bavarian club faster.

# Rac1 | ❗️

🔸Joan Laporta has contacted Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick. 🔹Flick is the number one priority to succeed Koeman as the Barcelona coach. 🔸Flick is close to an agreement with the Germany National Team, but he hasn’t signed anything yet. pic.twitter.com/mbmeOLN1Ss – infosfcb (@infosfcb) May 19, 2021

RAC adds that Flick has not signed any contract with the German national team, but it’s close to it. He would take over from Low after Euro 2020, which ends on July 11.

If Laporta’s interest is real, the German will have to decide between directing his team, abandoning the club scene entirely, or taking a drastic turn from his initial decision to try to bring Barcelona out of the darkness. Time is running out for the Blaugrana club, which does not want to give up another season.