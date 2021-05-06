Barcelona will take advantage of PSG’s stumble in the Champions League to sign Neymar

After the fall of PSG in the Champions League, all criticism was directed at Neymar, who was classified as selfish and self-centered, that in the absence of Mbappé, he was unable to play as a team and on the contrary, he wanted to show himself but was blurred and thwarted by his rivals. Faced with such a situation, Barcelona could take advantage of it to try to bring him back this summer.

Neymar ends his contract with the Parisian club in 2022 and what a few weeks ago seemed like a tale of roses, where the renovation seemed a fact, today there are more doubts than certainties, and Barcelona, ​​as in 2019, sees it possible to bring it back.

In fact, Laporta sees it very positive to bring back ‘Ney’ as it would cause a triple positive effect for the team. First of all because of the brand value of Barcelona, that it would increase considerably; secondly it would raise the level of a template which is full of young people such as Mingueza, Araujo, Dest and Pedri; and in third place would ensure continuity with Messi, you want to play with your friend again.

For its part, the Catalan team will seek to make money this summer and if it does well the transfer market could obtain up to 100 million euros that it could invest in reinforcements, as reported by La Vanguardia.

However, the possible signing of Neymar to Barcelona will not be easy and much less if Mbappé ends up leaving the Parisian club, so PSG will seek, if they have no alternative but to sell the Brazilian, to get a large sum for him.