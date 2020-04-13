The institutional mess continues in the Barcelona Soccer Club. The entity, after the telematic meeting on Monday by the 13 members of the board of directors, took decision to take criminal proceedings against former Vice President Emili Rousaud, due to the “serious and unfounded” uttered. The complaint will be filed in defense of the honor of Barça and its workers.

“Given the serious and unfounded accusations made by Mr. Emili Rousaud, former institutional vice president of the Club, in various interviews with the media, the Board of Directors categorically denies any action that could be classified as corruption and, consequently, it has agreed to file the corresponding criminal action, ”reads the statement issued by Barcelona.

FC Barcelona cannot tolerate accusations that seriously harm the image of the institution. The criminal action that will be filed is in defense of the reputation of the Club and its workers. On the other hand, these demonstrations were made knowing of the existence of an ongoing audit that must put an end to this issue, “he adds.

Barcelona had already threatened to take action after Rousaud’s statements. “Before the serious and unfounded accusations made this morning by Mr. Emili Rousaud, Former institutional vice president of the Club, in different interviews with the media, FC Barcelona categorically denies any action that could be classified as corruption, and therefore reserves the filing of criminal actions that may correspond ”.