Barcelona will play a charity match in Igualada in front of the municipality club when the health and social crisis caused by the coronavirus is overcome. Obviously, there is no set date waiting for the weeks to pass and Covid-19 expires.

The friendly one, will be held “when social and sports conditions allow it”It will be in support of the Conca d’Òdena and the Consorci Sociosanitari Igualada and all the health organizations that depend on it, explained the mayor, Marc Castells, and the president of CF Igualada, Francesc Jorba, at a press conference.

Jorba explained that he contacted Barcelona and that its president, Josep Maria, called him this Wednesday Bartomeu, to make yourself available and “very concerned” about the situation in Conca d’Òdena.

The president of the Iguala club has thanked Barça for the gesture from playing a game in Igualada, and he has trusted it to be «A ray of light in a moment of darkness», and has remarked that where it makes more sense to gamble is in the capital of Anoia.

Castells has indicated that he hopes that the initiative generates the illusion that the Conca d’Òdena “is not alone” and that there are people outside the area who appreciate it, and He stressed that he was very happy with the gesture of solidarity of Barcelona to make this friendly when conditions allow – “It is at this moment that it is shown that it is more than a club,” he said – and he hopes that in some way the rest of the Conca d’Òdena teams will participate.