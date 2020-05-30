FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad – La Liga | Quality Sport Images / .
The blaugranas have entered a circle of complicated negotiations with Juventus, both clubs have footballers within their squads that are liked by the other and would intend to sign them for the next campaign. However, for different reasons the possible transfers have become stuck or even fallen.
While Barcelona dreams intensely of being able to sign Juventus star Miralem Pjanic, those in Turin want to stay with Arthur Melo and although the Catalans open the door for sale, it was the same Brazilian who said no, publicly declaring that His mind is on Barça and he does not plan to leave the team.
After Arthur’s refusal, Juventus blocked Pjanic’s exit, as did Mattia de Sciglio’s, since the only soccer player they were willing to negotiate for was the ex-Guild. However, Vecchia Signora would seek to resume negotiations if Barcelona put Ansu Fati on their table, an option that has been totally ruled out by the club chaired by Bartomeu.
Barcelona completely rules out the Juventus option since the Catalans have placed the label of non-transferable to Fati, because they seek to give him growth within the club and have a place for him in the first team the following season.