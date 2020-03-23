Barcelona will manufacture up to 100 units per day

Given the shortage of medical resources and a curve of those affected by the coronavirus that continues to grow, waiting for the confinement to be noticed, the 3D printing manufacturing engineers and specialists they don’t lose their breath.

And it is that as they have announced the Consorci de la Zona Franca de Barcelona –CZFB–, the Consorci Sanitari de Terrasa and the Parc Taulí hospital in Sabadell together with other companies such as HP or Seat, as well as the Servei Català de Salut, have developed the first mechanical field respirator capable of being industrializable. That is, it allows its chain and volume manufacturing.

“It can save lives”

According to the first data, they expect produce between 50 and 100 units a day during this next week. This production capacity would be crucial during this first spike in cases. According to the newspaper La Vanguardia, from the CZFB they affirm that “the capacity to produce this industrially is very important at the moment.”

CZFB via La Vanguardia

Manel Balcells, from the Leitat technology center, affirms that this tool “can save lives”:

“It comes at a critical moment due to the high demand for respirators when the traditional market is not enough. It is campaign, simple, but it allows intubation for three or four days.”

This first design, which has been devised with robustness, utility and simplicity in mind, in such a way as to facilitate its manufacture, is based on a incubator specialized companies around 3D printing.

Public-private collaboration, with altruistic ‘maker’ support

This project combines public-private collaboration, to which names of the weight of Airbus and Navantia have been added. Will be backed by the maker community with availability of 3D printing equipment, on which part of the production of some pieces may fall with the idea of ​​increasing production.

CZFB via La Vanguardia

Likewise, encourage other manufacturers to join the project to increase the speed at which this equipment is manufactured. “We think we can join other companies to expand production capacity. We believe that we can solve a good part of the problem,” say sources from the CZFB consortium.

3D printing, the great ally in the coronavirus crisis

It thus adds to the purely altruistic designs that attempt respond to the very high and sudden demand of one of the most effective instruments in the fight against COVID-19.

And it is that although only between 5 and 10% of coronavirus cases evolve so that they need this respiratory assistance, the high number of positives makes it become a tremendously scarce commodity. Last weekend, the Prime Minister announced the urgent purchase of 700 respirators additional.

While the quality of these respirators Quickly manufactured will not be the highest, it is expected to be enough to treat the simplest cases. This would allow the most powerful models to be used when they need it most.

This same Monday, the Minister of Health of Spain, Salvador Illa, has spoken about the respirators designed ad hoc for this crisis. Illa affirms that its homologation, to give the go-ahead to production and that they can be used in patients throughout the country.

