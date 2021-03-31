Barcelona will host a new electric charger factory

Enlarge

ACD March 30, 2021

The startup Wallbox, which manufactures chargers for electric cars, has announced a new plant in the Zona Franca de Barcelona.

In recent months there is much talk of manufacturers starting a transition to the electric car and battery factories that are about to start production in certain areas of Europe. Here, however, one element is missing from the equation for the success of the electric car: charging points.

Therefore, it is great news that the Spanish company Wallbox has announced that will open in October 2020 a factory of chargers for electric cars in the Free Zone of Barcelona with which it will assume the increase in demand for these elements due to the greater popularization of the electric vehicle.

The new factory will employ 200 workers

1 photos Wallbox Supernova

Enlarge

It will be your second factory in Spain (It has another in the Barcelona town of Sant Andreu de la Barca) and the third worldwide (it has another in the Chinese city of Suzhou). It is a warehouse of more than 11,200 square meters in which the Spanish start-up will invest 9 million euros and in which it intends to create some 200 new jobs.

Wallbox, founded in 2015 and based in Barcelona, ​​is dedicated to the design and manufacture of chargers for electric cars and is one of the most emerging in this field. Last year the company captured an investment round of 23 million euros and last month another of 33 million.

100 kilometers in 15 minutes: the promise of the Spanish charger Wallbox Supernova

“The new factory represents not only a very important step for the future of Wallbox, but also for the automotive industry in Spain that, as in the rest of the world, is moving towards electrification ”, explained the CEO of Wallbox, Enric Asunción.

For Asunción, the reason for choosing the Free Trade Zone is that they have found “the infrastructure and environment required to install a leading factory”And continue to grow in the electric car segment.