MADRID, Mar 26 (.) – Barcelona announced on Thursday that it will reduce the salaries of its footballers and staff in order to mitigate the economic effects of the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

All Barcelona professional players, including the six-time best footballer of the year Lionel Messi, as well as the club’s staff, will face a mandatory salary reduction during the quarantine period, according to a decision made by the board at a meeting. held by videoconference.

Spain has been in quarantine since March 14 and its citizens can only leave their homes to carry out essential matters. The confinement period is expected to extend this weekend after the initial 15-day period ends.

The Iberian country is the second most affected in Europe by the pandemic behind Italy, with a death toll that exceeds 4,000. More than 56,000 people have tested positive for the virus.

(Report by Joseph Cassinelli. Edited by Rodrigo Charme)