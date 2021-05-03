“Barcelona was a step forward and in Madrid it is time to push”

Rafael Nadal, top favorite to win the Madrid Masters 1,000, affirmed that this tournament is, among those that are played in the clay season, “the most difficult” for him, although also “one of the most emotional”, and pointed out that now comes “the moment to press and make an effort in the three months to come. “

“Basically I would like to win,” he said about his goals for this edition of a tournament that he has won five times, the last one in 2017, and in which he has been a finalist three more.

“If I win, that will mean that I have done things well. Barcelona was a step forward, I would like to feel that I am playing well, and more specifically that the service has worked better, that I have regained control of the situation, although in Madrid it’s more difficult. It all comes down to one thing: playing well, “the world number two told a press conference.

The Mallorcan reached the quarterfinals at the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 and won the Godó in Barcelona last week. At the Mutua Madrid Open he will debut against the also Spanish Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image or with french Adrian mannarino,

“I have competed very little, it will be my fourth tournament of the year. Now is the time to push, to make an effort in the three months to come,” he said.

“The athlete feeds on training and results. What I need is to feel that I am competitive against everyone and this is what has happened since I returned to competition. I lost with Rublev (1/4 of the end of Monte Carlo) but I was competitive, I fought until the end, “he said.

“When little is played”, he pointed out, “there comes a day when automatisms are more difficult to find, solutions are more complicated and that is perhaps what happened to me in Monte Carlo. In Barcelona I once again lived with situations of tension “.

Rafa Nadal in a break from training

Stricter confinement

For the great specialist on clay, “winning a tournament when you are not playing very well is very positive for the next one.”

After training in the Magic Box “Double session on Friday and Saturday and maybe also today”, Nadal assured that he feels “good, with enthusiasm”.

“It is a pity that this week they do not let us go out for at least an hour a day. We return to what is a stricter confinement, but the big difference is that there is an audience and that helps to tolerate the rest,” he said about the conditions in Madrid, where in 2019 they lost in the semifinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas and in 2018 in quarterfinals before Dominic Thiem.

“In this part of the season I love tournaments, they are played close to home, I always enjoy Monte Carlo, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Rome and of course at Roland Garros,” he said.

“Because of the conditions in Madrid, this is the most difficult tournament for me, everyone knows it. But at the same time one of the most emotional, playing at home. I am delighted to play here. It is more difficult to control the points, but hey, I’ve had some success here … “, he joked.

Nadal said that when he remembers his first title in Madrid in 2005, the only thing he misses about the past is “youth.”

“The years that have been added I do not like. But in everything else I have been consistent and I have been adapting. I have no nostalgia, I keep the great memories of the different periods of my career,” he said.