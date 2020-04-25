Emerson, to which the Catalan team bought half with the Betis In January 2019, he may not have the opportunity he craves for the Catalan team. Although the side of 21 years should be incorporated into Barcelona in June 2021, and despite the fact that last summer the club considered the option of bringing their arrival forward, the priority of the Blaugrana entity is to make cash for the Brazilian.

Barcelona must sell for the value of more than 100 million euros to adjust his accounts and he could take advantage of the interest he has aroused in the Premier to obtain liquidity for him. It should be noted that the Barcelona Now i pay 6 millions euros to Atlético Mineiro by Emerson and that, to get him out of Betis, he will have to pay other 6. However, the Catalan team could reduce this price by giving one of its footballers to the Andalusian team.

According to Sport, Barcelona does not rule out selling to Semedo this summer but don’t think about Emerson as a replacement. If he takes the Brazilian at the end of the season, Barcelona will cash for him as long as he receives an offer higher than the 20 million of euros. West ham, Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham They have already asked about Emerson although they have not yet made an official proposal.

“It is clear to me that I am going to Barça, that I am going to play to win the Champions League and other titles“Said the side in an interview for Mundo Deportivo. “He talked a lot with my representative, who talks to the people of Barça. They tell me that I am doing well, that I keep working, so soon I may go to Barcelona“He stated Emerson.

However, in another interview for Marca, the Brazilian spoke of the possibility that he would not finally end up in Barcelona: “It would not be a disappointment, of course not. We have in mind to do a good job. If I do a good job here and get there, fine, but if I don’t get there, too, life doesn’t end. I am in a spectacular club and the time that I am here I continue with that mentality ”.