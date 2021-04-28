Barcelona wants to be the leader: we look for the best odds

04/28/2021

On at 18:18 CEST

FC Barcelona faces next Thursday’s game as an assault on the top position of the table, something that a few months ago seemed impossible. Granada also have things at stake. They want to get into Europe and, if they beat Barcelona, ​​they would get fully into the fight.

FC Barcelona have won 17 of their last 19 games against Granada in La Liga (2D) leaving a clean sheet in 11 of these 19 games.

Barcelona have won the 24 games they have played at home in La Liga against Granada, his highest number at home against the same opponent in the competition with 100% wins. What does Barcelona win? 1.12.

Granada have conceded at least one goal in their 24 visits to Camp Nou in La Liga (3.6 goals conceded on average) and have gone unmarked in 15 of them, including the last six – their last goal there in the competition was in March 2012 (5-3). If you think they can surprise, the double chance in favor of Granada is 6.

Barcelona have only lost one of the last eight games they have played on Thursday in La Liga (4V 3E), 1-2 against Osasuna in July 2020, while Granada have won four of the last five they have played that day in competition (1D). Barcelona have won their last four home games in LaLiga and could link five wins in a row at home for the first time since June 2020 (8). That Barcelona wins at halftime and in the end is at 1.5.

Granada have only won one of their last 10 away matches in La Liga (2E 7D), 1-2 against Real Valladolid on matchday 28, losing four of the last five away (1V). And it is that, with all the data that we have seen, one of our recommended bets will be that Barcelona win by more than two goals to 2.15

As for proper names, the Barcelona player, Lionel Messi, has participated in 12 goals in six league games against Granada at the Camp Nou (nine goals and three assists), including two hat tricks, one in March 2012 and the other in January 2016. What scores against Granada is paid to 1.25.