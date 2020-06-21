Just a few weeks ago, the Santander League resumed and Barcelona continues to think about being able to put public in the Camp Nou. The Catalan club wants in his match against Atlético de Madrid have people in the stands of your stadium to support your team.

According to Mundo Deportivo, The culé club believes that after the conclusion of the state of alarm the new normality begins in which they will be able to put public in the Camp Nou. Than fans can enter the stadiums It will be a decision of the CSD, Health and the Government, and Barcelona wants to know the measures of the Catalan executive regarding sporting events and shows.

Some measures that will be taken throughout Spain will be to ensure that among those attending any show, the social distance of 1.5 meters is guaranteed, in addition to appealing to the commitment of the public to comply with all health recommendations such as wearing masks, wash hands or isolate if any symptoms of coronavirus are found.

In Barcelona they are aware that Javier Tebas wants the public to return to the stadiums despite the rejection, for now, by the authorities. The president of the League does not care if the fans can enter before others, and with that they want to play in the culé club, which they have already seen that they do not depend on themselves to win the championship after the puncture against Sevilla.

That is why they want that in the most important game they have ahead, against Atlético de Madrid, there is an audience in the stands of the Camp Nou -even a third of the capacity- to cheer on his team. According to this information, the Barça entity is fully capable of guaranteeing security during the match and on the arrival and departure of fans from the stadium.