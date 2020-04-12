In Barcelona, ​​the manager and coach are working to establish the lines to be reinforced for this summer and they are clear that they need: a center back, a midfielder and a center forward. Also the idea of ​​bringing back to Neymar, failed operation last summer. Attending to those intended by the Catalan team, the amount of the operation arrived could reach 400 million euros, an impossible number given the current situation of the Catalan team that has had to resort to an ERTE.

The main objective of the Catalan team is the striker of Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez. But bringing the Argentine partner of Leo Messi could mean about 100 million euros. In addition, for the rear they are attentive to the center of Manchester City, Laporte, whose signing would represent an amount close to 50 million euros. For the core, Setién wants to recover Fabián Ruiz, with whom he agreed at Betis, an operation that could be around 100 million euros. All this without giving up the old dream of bringing back Neymar, that he would not leave Paris for less than 150 kilos.

With everything not only the expense in transfers would shoot up, but also the salary mass of the staff, something that is now completely impossible since Barcelona has had to present an ERTE to deal with the crisis.