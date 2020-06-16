The emotions of this Tuesday, June 16 are closed, following the date 29 of the Spanish League 2019-2020when the Barcelona return home with the mission of taking the win before a Leganes you will have to do a perfect duel if you dream of getting out of the Camp Nou.

How the teams arrive

The box of Barcelona It has shown that it is going for everything for a new title, however it will still have to be seen how the long pause due to the pandemic continues to affect them. After 28 dates they add 19 victories, 4 draws and have been defeated on 5 occasions.

The Blaugranas They had a great return to activity last Saturday when they visited the Mallorca achieving a clear 0-4 with annotations from Arturo Vidal, Marin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba and Leo Messi.

For his part, the Leganes It is the other side of the coin with a very tough season and you cannot see where your luck may change in this restart. They only add 5 wins, 8 draws and 15 setbacks.

The Cucumbers They had a very tough return last Saturday when they received Valladolid, being beaten 1-2, so Javier Aguirre He has a lot to improve on his team.

As he Barcelona As the Leganes they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a big step in the fight for their goals; in the general table we find the Blaugranas as leaders with 61 points, while Cucumbers are penultimate with 23 units in The league.

These two teams met for the last time on the distant November 23 in Butarque. In that shock the Cucumbers took advantage by scoring Youssef En-Nesyri just after 12 minutes, however, with goals from Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal, the Blaugranas traced.

Time and Channel Barcelona vs Leganés

The game between Barcelona vs Leganés it will be taking place at 10:00 pm in Spain; in the United States it will begin at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET in the United States. Other hours are:

Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 2:00 pm

Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru and Ecuador: 3:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 4:00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and Brazil: 5:00 pm

The party broadcast Leganés vs Barcelona LIVE for television it will be exclusively for Movistar LaLiga in Spain; in Mexico and Central America it will be by SKY Sports, in South America by ESPN, while in the United States they will be able to see it for beIN Sports. Online they will be able to follow the coverage minute by minute live that will be done on social networks on the page of The league that will update us with goals, assists and the final score.

Barcelona vs Leganés LIVE

So the table is set to enjoy this excellent match between two high-quality teams that arrive determined to win, although clearly the Blaugranas are wide favorites to win, it would be a surprise if the Cucumbers They come out, at least, with the tie. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Barcelona vs Leganés.

Barcelona vs Leganés LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 29 Spanish League 2019-2020