Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: Schedule and where to watch the Spanish La Liga match

Barcelona receives Celta de Vigo on the penultimate day of the Spanish League and with little chance of being champion, it will seek to continue in the fight until the last minute and you will be able to watch the game through Sky Sports signals live from 11am: 30, Central Mexico time this Sunday 16.

Barcelona, ​​Real Madrdi and Atlético de Madrid, the clubs that are still in the fight for the title, will be measured at the same time in the last two days and everything could be defined on this day.

While Barcelona will seek to win so as not to get away from their rivals, a victory for Atlético Madrid would leave the culé team out of the race.

In the event that Atlético win and Real Madrid lose, it will be the mattress team who will lift the league title by moving away 5 points with only 3 to play.

You can follow the game on Sky Sports at 11:30 this Sunday, the same time as all the matches of the day.

