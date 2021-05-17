Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo: Lineups of the Spanish La Liga match

Barcelona host Celta de Vigo on the penultimate day of the Spanish League and with little chance of being champion, Ronald Koeman’s men do not lose hope and will go out onto the pitch to do their job and seek the 3 points.

Barcelona, ​​Real Madrdi and Atlético de Madrid will also face their rivals in turn at the same time, so it will be a hectic day.

For its part, Barcelona is facing Celta de Vigo, 8th in the Classification and looking for a ticket to the Europa League.

You can follow the game on Sky Sports at 11:30 this Sunday, the same time as all the matches of the day.

Party lineups:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Piqué Araujo, Busquets, Griezmann, Messi, Dembelé, Lenglet, Pedri, Jordi Alba and Moriba.

Celta de Vigo: Villar, Kevin, Araujo, Aidoo Jr, Aaron, Nolito, Brais Méndez, Beltrán, Denis Suárez, Iago Aspas and Santi Mina.

