Source: Twitter @Atleti

The Camp Nou Stadium field will host the meeting Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid as part of the day 33 of The League of Spain this Tuesday, June 30. Still here Live this game.

Click on STORY to continue live Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid

Without margin of error, the Barcelona will have a litmus test before him Atlético de Madrid in order not to detach from Real Madrid and not lose hope of winning the tournament title.

Héctor Herrera He could appear as a starter with the Colchoneros in the search to give the Catalans a surprise on the field and establish himself in the Champions League area.

Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid: What time and where to see live

Mexico: 3:00 p.m. on Sky Sports

United States: 1:00 p.m. PT, 4:00 p.m. ET