Great match to power we will have this Tuesday, June 30, continuing with day 33 of the Spanish League 2019-2020when the Barcelona seek to return to the path of victory by staying in the title race, but you will receive a Atlético de Madrid who will attempt to strike a blow of authority on his visit to the Camp Nou.

How the teams arrive

The box of Barcelona He has had a very irregular campaign that has them in a difficult situation, they no longer have margin of error in the fight for the title. After 32 days they add 21 wins, 6 draws and have been beaten 5 times.

The Blaugranas come from a bitter tie last day when they visited Celta de Vigo in a clash where they took advantage on a couple of occasions with goals from Luis SuarezHowever, they both reached them for the final 2-2.

For his part, the Atlético de Madrid He has had an uneven tournament being out of the title fight, but still fighting for the Champions League. They have 15 wins, 13 draws and have fallen in 4 duels.

The Mattresses They came from a good victory last day when they received Alavés, managing to break them 2-1 with goals from Saúl Ñíguez and Diego Costa.

As he Barcelona As the Atlético de Madrid they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that will allow them to strike a blow of authority towards the final stretch of the campaign; in the general table we find the Blaugranas in second place with 69 points, while the Mattresses are third with 58 units in The league.

These two teams last met on December 1 in the first round of the campaign at the Wanda Metropolitano. In that crash the Blaugranas they took a very valuable triumph with a goal from Leo Messi 4 minutes from the end.

Time and Channel Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid

The game between Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid it will be disputed at 10:00 pm Spanish time; in the United States it will start at 1:00 pm in the Pacific and at 4:00 pm in the East. Other hours are:

Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 2:00 pm

Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru and Ecuador: 3:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 4:00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and Brazil: 5:00 pm

The party broadcast Atlético de Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE for television will be exclusively on the channel Movistar Partidazo in Spain; in Mexico and Central America it will be SKY Sports, in South America by ESPN, while in the United States they will be able to see it for beIN Sports. Online they will be able to follow the coverage minute by minute live on social networks and on the website of The league that will update us with goals, assists and the final score.

So the table is set to enjoy this excellent match between two high quality teams that will come out with everything for the victory. In the forecasts the Blaugranas They are favorites by being at home and being the ones forced. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Barcelona vs Atlético de Madrid.

