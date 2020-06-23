Source: Twitter @FCBarcelona_es

From the Camp Nou Stadium, this Tuesday June 23 they will meet Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao in activity of the day 31 of The League of Spain. Then you can continue Live the actions of this party.

After losing the lead the previous date, the Barcelona He knows that he has no margin of error to recover the top and therefore, it will be key to defeat the Athletic so that they aspire again to the first place.

The Basques are also obliged to get all three points in this commitment against the Culés in their fight to fight for positions of European competition.

Barcelona vs Athletic: What time and where to see live

Mexico: 3:00 p.m. on Sky Sports

United States: 1:00 p.m. PT, 4:00 p.m. ET